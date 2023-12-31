Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

