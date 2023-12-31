Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

