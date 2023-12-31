SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.56.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.