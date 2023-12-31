SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) PT Lowered to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNES

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.27 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.20) by $4.56. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. Research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -45.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.