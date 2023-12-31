Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $57,878.97 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

