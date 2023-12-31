Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Decreases By 58.8%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $1.16 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.46.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,611.23% and a negative return on equity of 348.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

