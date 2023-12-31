Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Drops By 17.7%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 107.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

