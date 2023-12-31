Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Drops By 17.7%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alpha Teknova Stock Performance
TKNO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 107.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Teknova
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.