Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Declines By 50.0%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. 39.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPTK opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

