Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Declines By 17.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 211,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
