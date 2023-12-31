Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Declines By 17.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 211,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

