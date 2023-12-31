Short Interest in GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Declines By 50.0%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GivBux Price Performance

GivBux stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. GivBux has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

