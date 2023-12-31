Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMNTY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) to SEK 205 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

OTCMKTS:HMNTY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.