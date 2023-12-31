Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Drops By 50.0%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

