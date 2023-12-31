Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Drops By 17.8%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NXCLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, which delivers fresh cut flowers; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

