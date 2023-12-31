Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Declines By 17.7%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 115.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

