Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 17.4%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.