Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Declines By 17.0%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $85.00.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $5.52. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 672.78% and a negative return on equity of 185.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

