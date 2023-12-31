Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Drops By 21.0%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vasta Platform Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,331,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

