Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Grows By 69.8%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

