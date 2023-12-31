Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Decreases By 19.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vitru Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Vitru has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $530.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

