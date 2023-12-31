Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Decreases By 19.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vitru Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Vitru has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $530.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
