Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Drops By 60.6%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 490,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 5.8 %

WLDS opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

