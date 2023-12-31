Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases By 52.7%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 1,897.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Winmark by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $417.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. Winmark has a 1-year low of $233.21 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.03.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $10.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.