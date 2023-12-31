Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Drops By 22.0%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of Worksport stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Worksport has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get Worksport alerts:

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.