Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 243,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 45.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.13 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

