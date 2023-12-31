Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 6,405 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YJUN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

YJUN stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

