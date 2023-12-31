Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

