Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

