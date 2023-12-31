Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,011 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

