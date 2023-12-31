Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,011 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.