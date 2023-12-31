Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 363 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.