Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 384 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average is $258.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

