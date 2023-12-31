Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 811 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

