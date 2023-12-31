Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 591,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $44.61 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.