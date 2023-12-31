Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

