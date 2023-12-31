SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Raised by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $41,054,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SLM by 550.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

