SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 2.0 %

SMBK stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

