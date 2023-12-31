Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.99.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

