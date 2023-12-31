Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.72

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,293.72 ($16.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,410 ($17.92). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($17.60), with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

Solid State Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £156.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,098.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

