Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after acquiring an additional 287,640 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $94.69 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

