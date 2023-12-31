Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,104 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.