Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Financial Analysis

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Power Group and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Power Group N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 4.05% 1.30% 0.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spark Power Group and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Spark Power Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Power Group and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 4.66 $582.00 million $0.46 59.63

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Power Group.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Spark Power Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc. provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services. This segment also provides engineering services comprising power systems engineering, protection and control engineering, substation engineering, SCADA engineering, and arc flash studies, as well as fabrication shop/paint services; buys, refurbishes, and resells used electrical equipment; sells and rents power transformers; and sells medium voltage electrical switchgears. Its Renewables segment offers renewables operations and maintenance services comprising wind, solar, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle assets. The company serves industrial, commercial, institutional, renewable, and agricultural customers, as well as utility markets, including municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. Spark Power Group Inc. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. As of December 5, 2023, Spark Power Group Inc. was taken private.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

