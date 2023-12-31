Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

