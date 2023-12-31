Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE SHAP opened at $10.83 on Friday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter valued at $849,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.