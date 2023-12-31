SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,712.17

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,712.17 ($21.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,869.50 ($23.75). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,856 ($23.58), with a volume of 428,572 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.68) to GBX 2,125 ($27.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.78) to GBX 2,050 ($26.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.58) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,015.83 ($25.61).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,772.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,711.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,501.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

