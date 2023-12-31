Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Get Standex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Down 1.2 %

SXI opened at $158.38 on Friday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.