Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$106.47 and last traded at C$106.38, with a volume of 148507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.92.

Stantec Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1993569 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

