Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

