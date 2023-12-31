Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Purchases 6,315 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,729.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $623,406.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Connect alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,437 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $71,618.31.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

STCN opened at $9.64 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STCN

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STCN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.