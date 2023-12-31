Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $104,812.05.

Natera Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.