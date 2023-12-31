Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 412,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $345.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

