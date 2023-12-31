StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.