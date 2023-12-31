StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Flex stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Flex has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Flex by 81.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 579,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 259,702 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

